First to marry, have kids: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor take the ‘who is the most likely’ challenge

'Dhadak' actress Jahnvi Kapoor and sister Khushi have been spending their self-isolation period together amid the coronavirus lockdown. From styling each others hair to painting together, the adorable sibling duo has been sharing glimpses of their quarantine diaries where they are seen making the most of their time. On Tuesday, Janhvi and Khushi took the ‘Who Is The Most Likely’ challenge and spilled the beans on who's likely to have kids first and to get married.
In the video, the Kapoor divas can be seen looking as pretty as ever, twinning in white ensembles. The sisters played the fun challenge and also agreed that Khushi is the most stylish of the two, while Janhvi is the funniest. Janhvi and Khushi also spoke about who's most likely to tie the knot first and have kids. The sibling duo had the same answers to almost every question.
Check out the fun video here:
On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor had also shared a video where she had recreated the popular number 'Salaam', from the 2006 film 'Umrao Jaan'. She was seen performing Kathak on the song that was originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Earlier on Siblings day, on April 12, Janhvi had posted a video to share how her younger sister Khushi has turned hairdresser for her, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Taking to Instagram Story, Janhvi uploaded a video where she can be seen getting her hair done by Khushi.
On the film front, Janhvi has a few projects lined up for 2020. She will be seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and 'RoohiAfza'. She is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama, Takht. Moreover she will be seen in the sequel of 'Dostana' with Kartik Aaryan.
Inputs from IANS.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)