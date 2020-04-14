First to marry, have kids: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor take the ‘who is the most likely’ challenge

'Dhadak' actress Jahnvi Kapoor and sister Khushi have been spending their self-isolation period together amid the coronavirus lockdown. From styling each others hair to painting together, the adorable sibling duo has been sharing glimpses of their quarantine diaries where they are seen making the most of their time. On Tuesday, Janhvi and Khushi took the ‘Who Is The Most Likely’ challenge and spilled the beans on who's likely to have kids first and to get married.

In the video, the Kapoor divas can be seen looking as pretty as ever, twinning in white ensembles. The sisters played the fun challenge and also agreed that Khushi is the most stylish of the two, while Janhvi is the funniest. Janhvi and Khushi also spoke about who's most likely to tie the knot first and have kids. The sibling duo had the same answers to almost every question.

Check out the fun video here: