'First time I actually experienced grief': Shahid Kapoor's mom Neelima Azeem on her failed marriage with Pankaj Kapur

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem has opened up about her failed marriages with Pankaj Kapur and Rajesh Khattar.

Neelima and actor Pankaj Kapur, who tied the knot in 1979, decided to part ways in 1984 when when Shahid Kapoor was 3 years old. She later married actor Rajesh Khattar, with whom she had Ishaan Khatter. The couple divorced in 2001.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Neelima Azeem spoke about the grief she experienced after parting ways with Pankaj Kapur and said, "I had this wonderful friend who I got married to, everything was just la-la-la-da-di-da, my parents were wonderful, I had a great crowd around me, toh mujhe ye pata hi nahi tha ke kuch zindagi mein aisa bhi ho sakta hai jisme pav phisal jaye aur hum dup kar ke ghir jaaye. Aur rejection ka koi sawaal hi nahi hai because everybody used to love me and adore me and follow me around."