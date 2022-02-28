First Photos: Luv Ranjan, Alisha Vaid give a glimpse of their dreamy wedding

Celebrated director and film producer, Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid have finally shared their intimate wedding photos with the audiences.

The couple has been dating for a long time and tied the knot at a grand ceremony on February 20 in Agra.

Sharing the images, Luv productions wrote, "As Alisha and Luv begin their new journey together, we seek your blessings and love."

Check out their mesmerising photos here:

The two made for a dreamy couple at their traditional ceremony. Alisha could be seen dressed in a traditional red lehenga with signature jewellery set. With kaleere and traditional gold jewellery, Alisha completed her full bridal look.

Luv is known for directing films such as 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Akash Vaani'. He is now shooting for his next untitled film with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 07:06 PM IST