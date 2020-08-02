First on FPJ: Abhishek Bachchan confirms Amitabh has been discharged, gives own health update

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek were hospitalized on July 11, after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. They were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.
On Sunday, a family source told FPJ that the 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor had tested negative and will be discharged today. Soon after the report was published, Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to share the good news.
He wrote: "my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."
"I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise," the 'Breathe Into the Shadows' actor added in another tweet.
Elated fans took to the comments section to express happiness and wished Junior Bachchan a speedy recovery.
A user wrote, "Very happy to hear, hope to hear about the happy news for you as well. Here's wishing you a speedy discharge too!"
Another commented, "Glad to know that Dear Abhishek, countless wishes of millions of people can never go fade and offcourse the hard work of doctors. Hoping to hear this similar news for you too. Best wishes to Bachchan family."
"What wonderful news on his second birthday!!! Now all prayers with you for a speedy recovery," read a comment.
Later, Big B also took to the micro-blogging site and thanked his friends and fans. He tweeted, "T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day ."
The 'Brahmastra' actor reportedly arrived at his residence Jalsa in an ambulance.
While Jaya Bachchan had tested negative, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya had tested positive and were hospitalized after 'self-quarantining at home’. Last week, they were discharged from the hospital after testing negative.
"Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital," Abhishek had tweeted after Aishwarya and Aaradhya's discharge.
"They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," he had added.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also penned down a sweet note for fans after recovering from COVID-19. She wrote, "THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers , Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me. TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL. ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS. LOVE YOU All too."