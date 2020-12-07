First Look: Pankaj Tripathi owns the screen as a south superstar in Richa Chadha's 'Shakeela'

What's intriguing about the much-awaited biopic of ‘Shakeela’ is not just Richa Chadha playing her on screen to perfection but also Pankaj Tripathi who is playing the role of a superstar actor.
Pankaj, riding high on the success of ‘Ludo’ and ‘Mirzapur’, will be seen in his element. Dressed in snazzy clothes, the actor plays the part in all its glory.
Talking about it, Pankaj says, "I am thrilled that our little labour of love ‘Shakeela’ is all set to release in theatres this Christmas. I am so excited about the film because I have worked with the very talented friend Richa Chadha in this film. I have a beautiful part in the film. I play an actor for the first time in my career. I have always wanted to play an actor on screen and bring out the idiosyncrasies of artists on screen. It's an interesting and colourful character."
The film, directed by Indrajit Lankesh, features Chadha as the titular adult actor who was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s from Kerala and acted in several adult films in languages spanning Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Lankesh said "Shakeela" has been his passion project after the actor's rags-to-riches story caught his attention.
"I did some extensive personal interviews with her and came to know so much about the person that she is behind that image of a star. And I knew that it is only Richa who can nail the part.
"This film will help youngsters who aspire to be part of the film industry understand that there is more to the overlying glitz and glamour," the director said in a statement.
Produced by Sammy Nanwani and Sahil Nanwani, ‘Shakeela’ is all set to release this Christmas across cinemas in India.
