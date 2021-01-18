FIRST LOOK of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film 'Liger' revealed

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is already known to pan-Indian audiences as the titular hero of "Arjun Reddy", which was remade as "Kabir Singh" in Bollywood.

Vijay, who made his name with his "Rowdy" brand of acting, in Telugu hits such as "NOTA" and "Geetha Govindam" is now ready for his debut Bollywood project titled ‘Liger’ – Saala Crossbreed. The name is a combination of Lion and Tiger as seen in the poster.

Vijay can be seen donning a pair of boxing gloves ready to charge.

The Puri Jagannath directorial co-stars Ananya Pandey, and is produced by Karan Johar.

Karan shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, "Presenting LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens & hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam."

On Sunday, Johar had teased the title and first look reveal on Twitter.

"Stories are not bound by languages anymore, their richness is quantified by their entertainment quotient, the places they take you and the way they make you feel at the core," he wrote.

"In the past years, we have presented stories that brought a never-seen-before cinematic spectacle to screens, appealing across regions to enthral one and all... We are adding another chapter in that journey, obliterating linguistic barriers to bring a new age of cinema. It's time to put your game face on," the filmmaker added.

Vijay also shared the poster and stated, “Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! For everyone like me, it is ok for all of us to dream big, Believe and make it happen.”