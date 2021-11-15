First look of Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi from 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?' out

Having made a huge mark with her impactful performances, Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing her first comedy role as a feisty cop in 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?', while Pratik Gandhi, who has earned many accolades for his performance in 'Scam 1992', will be seen in a very different avatar as the young newly-wedded scion of a 'Masala' magnate family.

The makers have shared an exciting first look of the actors from the film from their current shooting schedule in Jaipur.

Written and directed by Arshad Syed, the unique comedy-drama is bankrolled by Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films.

On playing a cop for the first time and sharing her stunning look from the film, Taapsee Pannu shares, "Playing a police woman and doing a comedy film has always been on my checklist and I am happy that it is finally ticked off. I had seen Pratik's work and I think he is a very talented actor and I am absolutely enjoying working with him. Arshad has written an amazing script with great comic quirks and also a lot of heart, which I am looking forward to. I am happy that Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films have collaborated to produce this film. It's going to be a fun ride!"

Playing a role like this for the very first time, Pratik Gandhi is excited to showcase the quirks of his character. Talking about his role and his experience working with this exciting team, Pratik Gandhi shares, “My character in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? is very different from anything I have ever done before, and that is very exciting. Taapsee is super talented and I am so thrilled to be working with her. Arshad has a great vision and he has written the story with so much nuance! I am sure the audiences will love it.”

Talking about his directorial debut and bringing his story which such an interesting team, Arshad Syed shares, "Having a cast of brilliant actors like Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi has enriched my cinematic journey. The characters they're essaying are the comic fodder of our film. Sharing the first glimpse of their characters is exciting for the entire team”.

'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?' is scheduled for release next year.

