FIRST LOOK: Nora Fatehi sizzles in Sachet-Parampara's new music video 'Chhod Denge'

Nora, who has emerged as Bollywood's chosen dancing star lately, in special dance numbers of films as well as music videos, sports multiple looks ranging from glamorous to ethereal to intense for Sachet-Parampara's video.

The singer-composer duo of Sachet and Parampara shot to fame last year with their song Bekhayali in the Shahid Kapoor hit Kabir Singh. The pair subsequently have got married in November last year.

Their new song Chhod denge is shot across Rajasthan, and the music video is directed by Arvindr Khaira.