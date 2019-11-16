First glimpse of Sunny Singh from Kartik Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

It is known that Kartik Aaryan is starring in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Not only is the film a remake, it will also have two cameos of Kartik’s former co-stars – Luka Chuppi star Kriti Sanon and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Sunny Singh. Sunny already shot for his cameo in October itself and Kartik even shared a photo with him.

Now, we have the exclusive first look of Sunny Singh from the film. The actor is sitting in front of a woman who looks like Ananya Panday. Dressed in casuals with a leather jacket, the actor seems to be having an intense conversation. Sunny Singh’s role, reportedly, is something that he has never done before because of its setting which is in the heartland of Uttar Pradesh.

Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan have earlier worked together in Pyaar Ka Punchanama franchise. Last year, they gave a huge hit with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

While the film has been wrapped up, Pati Patni Aur Woh trio came together to shoot the re-created version of ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’. The song originally starred Govinda and Raveena Tandon in Dulhe Raja. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019.