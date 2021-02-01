FIRST GLIMPSE: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli name baby girl 'Vamika' - what does it mean?

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, who welcomed their first child on Janaury 11, have named the baby girl Vamika.

On Monday, the 'Zero' actress took to her social media to share a beautiful picture of herself with her husband and Vamika. In the picture, Sharma is seen holding the baby as Virat Kohli gushes over her.

"We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level!

Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes!" Anushka wrote in the caption.

"Sleep is elusive, but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy," she added.