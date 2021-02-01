FIRST GLIMPSE: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli name baby girl 'Vamika' - what does it mean?

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, who welcomed their first child on Janaury 11, have named the baby girl Vamika.
On Monday, the 'Zero' actress took to her social media to share a beautiful picture of herself with her husband and Vamika. In the picture, Sharma is seen holding the baby as Virat Kohli gushes over her.
"We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level!
Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes!" Anushka wrote in the caption.
"Sleep is elusive, but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy," she added.
As per Hindu mythology, the name Vamika is one of the name of goddess Durga. It also means the right hand side of Lord Shiva.
Reacting to the baby's name, a user wrote, "Vamika! That's a name I've never heard before...God bless her always.... Daughters are the BEST! .... this is from a Dad who has 2 girls."
"Name: Vamika Meaning: Goddess Durga, An epithet of the Goddess Durga, situated on the left side of vam, i.e. Shiva," shared another.
"It is so sooo adorable to see you & Virat holding your daughter – "#Vamika" with a gentle & blissful smile over your face. Also deeply touched by these lines by a mother clearly expressing love for her child. Lots of love to you 3 finally seems a complete family," read a comment.
Kohli had announced the arrival of their first child on January 11, saying that both the baby and Sharma were healthy.
"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes.
"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli had said in a statement.
