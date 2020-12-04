Fire breaks out at 'Dangal' actress Fatima Sana Shaikh's residence

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who started out as a child artiste in the nineties, arrived in the scene as a grown-up actress with a bang, essaying a central role in the 2016 Aamir Khan blockbuster, 'Dangal'.

She was last seen in Anurag Basu's 'Ludo' and Dil Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee's 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a comedy drama where Fatima was seen in a drastically different avatar. It is set in 1995 Bombay and the actress plays a Marathi girl from, with a rebellious streak, whose family wants to see her settled.

Produced by Zee Studios, 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' it released in the theatres on November 13.

Meanwhile, 'Ludo', directed by Anurag Basu, is a multi-starrer comedy drama featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Pearle Maaney.