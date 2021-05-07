FIR filed against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly spreading 'hate propaganda' in West Bengal

After being suspended on Twitter for violating their policies, a new FIR has been filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly spreading hate propaganda and inciting communal violence in West Bengal.

The complaint has been filed by an activist and spokesperson Riju Dutta who also alleged Kangana to have maligned the image of West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee. In the letter, he has urged to take the necessary action against the 'Queen' actor.

The complaint read, "Ms Ranaut has posted several posts from her verified official Instagram handle bearing in the 'Story' section.