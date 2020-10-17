FIR against Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay, wife Yogeeta Bali for rape and coercion

Two years after a Delhi court order, an FIR was registered against veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh on a complaint of rape and cheating filed by a woman.
According to a report by India TV, the FIR was registered in Mumbai's Oshiwara police station.
The complainant alleged, that in 2015, Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her after being in physical relation with her for around four years on the pretext of marriage.
The woman alleged that when she became pregnant, Mahaakshay had given her some medicine which led to an abortion.
She further claimed that Yogeeta Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continues the relationship.
The complainant also said in court that she moved to Delhi from Mumbai as she feared for her life in view of threats made by Bali and her son.
The victim, an actress who has worked in Hindi and Bhojpuri films, had approached a Delhi Court in 2018, when the police did not register her case.
Speaking to ANI, the victim's lawyer Ravi Soni had said, “They both knew each other for four years. Mimoh sexually harassed her and cheated her. He mixed a sedative in her drink and forced himself upon her. He then promised her of marriage which he kept postponing for all these years and in the end refused to accept her. He even got their horoscope matched but denied her marriage later.”
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ekta Gauba said prima facie there are sufficient grounds for registration of an FIR against Chakraborty’s wife and son and to proceed further in accordance with the law.
Taking note of the accusations made by the woman, the court said investigation by the police is necessary “keeping in view the high and influential status of respondents 1 and 2 being the son and the wife of renowned and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty”.
The court further said that according to the law, an FIR must be registered in cases of rape. “In light of the aforesaid reasoning, I find that in the present case, prima facie, there are sufficient grounds for registration of FIR,” the court said.
“Mimoh”, debuted with a lead role in the 2008 film ‘Jimmy’. He was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Days after the court order, Mimoh tied the knot with Madalsa Sharma.
