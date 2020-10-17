FIR against Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay, wife Yogeeta Bali for rape and coercion

Two years after a Delhi court order, an FIR was registered against veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh on a complaint of rape and cheating filed by a woman.

According to a report by India TV, the FIR was registered in Mumbai's Oshiwara police station.

The complainant alleged, that in 2015, Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her after being in physical relation with her for around four years on the pretext of marriage.

The woman alleged that when she became pregnant, Mahaakshay had given her some medicine which led to an abortion.

She further claimed that Yogeeta Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continues the relationship.

The complainant also said in court that she moved to Delhi from Mumbai as she feared for her life in view of threats made by Bali and her son.