'Find the tweet on Muslim genocide and we will apologise': Kangana speaks on Rangoli’s Twitter account suspension

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has finally addressed the suspension of her sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account. In a video shared by her PR team, the actress has voiced her opinion and has called for the complete demolition of the micro blogging platform.

Kangana said, “My sister specifically stated that those who attack doctors and police, they should be shot dead. But Farah Khan Ali (Sussanne Khan’s sister), Reema Kagti made false accusations that Rangoli called for a Muslim genocide. If there’s any tweet found on such lines, then both of us will apologise for the same. “

“Are they trying to say that every Muslim is a terrorist? We don’t think so. I appeal to the central government that Twitter, which is making money in India and bringing us down, allowing people to call our Prime Minister and Home Minister, or RSS as terrorist, should be stopped. I know the nation has bigger problems, but we have to find a way to completely demolish these platforms and start our own platforms”, she added.