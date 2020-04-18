'Find the tweet on Muslim genocide and we will apologise': Kangana speaks on Rangoli’s Twitter account suspension

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has finally addressed the suspension of her sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account. In a video shared by her PR team, the actress has voiced her opinion and has called for the complete demolition of the micro blogging platform.
Kangana said, “My sister specifically stated that those who attack doctors and police, they should be shot dead. But Farah Khan Ali (Sussanne Khan’s sister), Reema Kagti made false accusations that Rangoli called for a Muslim genocide. If there’s any tweet found on such lines, then both of us will apologise for the same. “
“Are they trying to say that every Muslim is a terrorist? We don’t think so. I appeal to the central government that Twitter, which is making money in India and bringing us down, allowing people to call our Prime Minister and Home Minister, or RSS as terrorist, should be stopped. I know the nation has bigger problems, but we have to find a way to completely demolish these platforms and start our own platforms”, she added.
Reacting to the Mordabad stone pelting incident, Rangoli had written: “A Jamati died of corona when police and doctors went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media, make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead. f****k the history they may call us nazis, who cares, life is more important than fake image."
Reacting to the same, she released a statement that read: "Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account."
"I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out , a biased platform can be easily avoided", she added.
