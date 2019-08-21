Find out why Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan fell-out post 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

The reason for Salman Khan’s patch-up with his director-friend Sanjay Leela Bhansali: opportunism. The reasons for their fall-out are being falsely deflected from the truth just because a cover-up suits their purposes.

But here’s what really happened. Bhansali and Khan were really close friends during the making of Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum…Dil De Chuke Sanam, so close that Bhansali’s mother said she had two sons.

During Hum…Dil De Chuke Sanam Salman was not pleased with the ending. He wanted Aishwarya to walk away with him, Salman, and not with Ajay Devgn at the end. Salman brought his buddy Sooraj Barjarya to meet and convince Bhansali that the proper conclusion to the love triangle was that Salman should “get” Aishwarya.

But Bhansali stuck to his guns…. Devgn.

When Bhansali announced his third film Devdas Salman naturally expected to be in it. He was shocked and disgusted out of his wits when Devdas was announced with Salman’s arch rival Shah Rukh in the lead.

Then began Salman’s abuses, curses and vile outbursts against his friend, now a foe. Just because Bhansali had signed another hero. Salman stopped talking to Bhansali. But then again they gradually began bonding. And Bhansali in his effort to mend bridges with his buddy sided with Salman when Salman and Aishwarya broke up.