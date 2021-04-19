'Finally': Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker react to everyone above 18 being eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from May 1

After the Union Government on Monday announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine against Covid-19 from May 1, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to react to the news.
Sharing a news report of the development, Bebo wrote: "Let's do this India..."
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Modi said that the government has been working hard for over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible time. "India is vaccinating people at world record pace and we will continue this with even greater momentum."
The third phase of vaccination, which will start on May 1, aims at liberalised vaccine pricing and scaling up of vaccine coverage. Private Vaccination providers have to transparently declare their self-set vaccination price and the eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults everyone above the age of 18.
Meanwhile, Kareena's 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star Swara Bhasker tweeted, "Finally! Yes thank you!"
Earlier on Monday, Swara informed that her mother and cook have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
She took to Twitter to make the announcement and urged everyone to stay safe amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The actor further said that she is isolating in Delhi.
"It’s come home. My mother and our cook have both tested positive. We are all isolating at home in #Delhi. Double mask up and stay at home people," her tweet read.
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Ranbir and aunt Neetu were among the other Bollywood celebrities who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.