'Finally, I said f**k it...': Zareen Khan's reply to those who demotivated her for trying out gymnastics

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen trying out gymnastics.

In a long caption, the 'Veer' actress, who has often talked about body positivity, revealed how she always wanted to learn gymnastics but was time and again 'demotivated' by some people for trying out the new fitness form.

"To New Beginnings ! Gymnastics is something I always wanted to learn. But whenever I shared this thought with people around me , they had different takes on it," she wrote.

"Some said I cannot learn it now as I’ve crossed a certain age limit and because this is something that’s learnt when you are a kid and your body can be moulded as you grow. Some said I’m overweight for this exercise form/sport, and only people who are thin or of certain weight can do this without injuring themselves. Some said I need to have a certain level of fitness to start something so complicated as Gymnastics," she wrote.