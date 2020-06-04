Filmmaker who turned the common man into an uncommon success: a tribute to Basu Chatterjee

In fact when the first seeds of the art films movement were being sown in India, Basu Chatterjee’s B & W Sara Akash (1969) always finds pride of place as one of the several art films along with other classics such as Mani Kaul’s Uski Roti, Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome and KA Abbas’s Saat Hindustani all released in the same year within months of each other. It was perhaps a reaction against the blatant glamorization of films post colour coming into films in a big way in the early 1960s.

While Basu Chatterjee always spoke about how directors like him got lost in the labyrinthine meanings of their movies, all too often Basuda’s work reveled in its definite power to provoke thought than anything else. Little wonder then that with Rajnigandha (1974) and its quintessentially middle-class protagonists – Amol Palekar and Vidya Sinha, Indian cinema reached a semblance of maturity as briefly at least fantasy let reality have a turn at holding the baton.

Commercial stars such as Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan then flocked to him during the late 70s to gain respectability – be it with the oddball comedy Dillagi (1978) or the story of a supremely ambitious yet simple middle-class man with a heart of his own in the hugely delayed Manzil (1979). Whichever way you look at it in Basuda’s films, the protagonist never ever fit into the idiom of the conventional hero – Basuda did not even want him or her to either. For him the burgeoning 70s art movement and within the commercial format fashioning his own style was far more important than anything else.