Filmmaker Suneel Darshan files FIR against Sundar Pichai, Google, and others for copyright infringement

Bollywood filmmaker Suneel Darshan has reportedly taken the legal route to stop the copyright infringement of his film ‘Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha’ on YouTube.

According to a report in ETimes, Darshan has alleged that his exclusive content is being monetised by several users on the video hub, causing him a huge loss.

He has named Google CEO Sundar Pichai and several other Google exployees in the FIR.

He told the news portal that his film, which he has not uploaded anywhere and not sold to anyone in the world, was found on YouTube with millions of views.

Darshan said that he requested Google to withdraw and after getting frustrated, he went to the court. He added that the court gave an order in his favour and instructed the police to file an FIR.

While Darshan is considering all his legal options, the filmmaker doesn’t mind opting for a settlement either. He said he is only fighting for his rights.

The FIR in this matter was reportedly lodged on January 25 under sections 51, 63 and 69 of the copyright act.

Darshan has made several movies in Bollywood like 'Inteqam', 'Jaanwar', 'Ek Rishtaa', 'Andaaz' and 'Barsaat' among others.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 03:51 PM IST