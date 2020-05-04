Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta slammed on Twitter for 'disrespecting mothers'

Gupta is mostly known for his films such as Aatish, Kaante, Kaabil, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa and Zinda. It’s not the first time he has received flak for his statements.

Last month Sanjay shared his "uncanny" mathematics after Bollywood lost legendary actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. He wrote, "Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan leave for their heavenly abode ! It’s so uncanny... Irrfan born 1967 and passes away at the age of 53. Rishi Kapoor born in 1953 passes away at the age of 67. 1967+53=1953+67= 2020. Fu** you 2020!!!". He deleted the tweet but was heavily trolled on social media.