Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta slammed on Twitter for 'disrespecting mothers'

Indian filmmaker, producer Sanjay Gupta is back at headlining for his distasteful stints on social media. Gupta is being slammed for his now deleted tweet that ‘disrespected mothers’. Netizens have hit back with profanity on the micro blogging site, and hence cannot be embedded in this article.
Gupta is mostly known for his films such as Aatish, Kaante, Kaabil, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa and Zinda. It’s not the first time he has received flak for his statements.
Last month Sanjay shared his "uncanny" mathematics after Bollywood lost legendary actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. He wrote, "Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan leave for their heavenly abode ! It’s so uncanny... Irrfan born 1967 and passes away at the age of 53. Rishi Kapoor born in 1953 passes away at the age of 67. 1967+53=1953+67= 2020. Fu** you 2020!!!". He deleted the tweet but was heavily trolled on social media.
In December 2019, Gupta revealed that he has acquired the rights for Rakshak, which is a thrilling graphic novel about a vigilante superhero.
The filmmaker also announced that this is India's first graphic novel to be made into a "massive and ambitious feature film" under his direction. He added that he is planning to start shooting towards the end of next year.
On work front, Sanjay is looking forward to bringing the world of his gangster drama "Mumbai Saga" alive on screen, and says it is his most ambitious film.
"Mumbai Saga" is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Set in the 1980s-1990s period, it stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte.
"After 25 years and 17 films, I had to give my audience something bigger and better. 'Mumbai Saga' is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer," Gupta said in a statement.
"And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one such story that needs to be said on screen," he added.
The film is likely to release in 2020. It is a Gulshan Kumar presentation, and is backed by T-Series and White Feather Films production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anuradha Gupta.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)