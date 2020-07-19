Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee passes away; Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta pay emotional tribute to their friend

Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee, known for directing films like "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiyaa, "Road" and "Love In Nepal" passed away on Sunday. Actor Manoj Bajpayee confirmed the news on social media.

Manoj took to his verified account on Twitter, where he shared that Rajat Mukherjee was in a "long battle with illness".

"My friend and director of Road, Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat! Still can't believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again. Khush reh jaha bhi reh (be happy wherever you are)," wrote the actor.