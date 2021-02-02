Filmmaker Anurag Basu's epic reply to a news report about his birthday will leave you in splits

Filmmaker Anurag Basu's epic reaction to a leading news publication's goof-up about his birthday and hometown Bhilai will leave you in splits!

On Tuesday, the publication took to Twitter to share a birthday wish for the 'Barfi' director.

"Anurag Basu is an Indian film, TV advertisement , producer and director, actor, screen writer. Anurag Basu was born in a middle-class family in Bhilai, Jharkhand. His father Subrato Basu and mother Deepshikha Basu are noted theatre artists," they wrote in Hindi.

Responding to the tweet, Basu tweeted, "Today is not my Birthday and Bhilai is not in Jharkhand."

For those unversed, Anurag Basu was born on May 8 and Bhilai is a city in the eastern central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

Check out the now-deleted tweets here: