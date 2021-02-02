Filmmaker Anurag Basu's epic reply to a news report about his birthday will leave you in splits

Filmmaker Anurag Basu's epic reaction to a leading news publication's goof-up about his birthday and hometown Bhilai will leave you in splits!
On Tuesday, the publication took to Twitter to share a birthday wish for the 'Barfi' director.
"Anurag Basu is an Indian film, TV advertisement , producer and director, actor, screen writer. Anurag Basu was born in a middle-class family in Bhilai, Jharkhand. His father Subrato Basu and mother Deepshikha Basu are noted theatre artists," they wrote in Hindi.
Responding to the tweet, Basu tweeted, "Today is not my Birthday and Bhilai is not in Jharkhand."
For those unversed, Anurag Basu was born on May 8 and Bhilai is a city in the eastern central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.
Check out the now-deleted tweets here:
After the director reacted to the news report, the tweet was deleted by the publication and is no longer available on their official Twitter handle. However, this didn't stop netizens from taking hilarious jibes at the outlet.
A user wrote, "People from Chhattisgarh spend first 5 minutes of their introduction in explaining that they are not from Jharkhand.
P.S. also from Bhilai and a big fan of @basuanurag"
"Epic.boss... This Network! Mercifully they did not try teaching you how what your actual name is @basuanurag," wrote another.
Tagging the publication, a user commented, "Ghazab beizzati hai yar."
Here are a few reactions:
On the work front, Anurag Basu’s 'Ludo,' which was supposed to hit the screens on April 24, later released on an OTT platform amid COVID-19 pandemic.
It starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in Association with Anurag Basu Productions, Ludo was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Taani Somarita Basu & Krishan Kumar.