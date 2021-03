Filmfare Awards 2021: From Sushant Singh Rajput for 'Dil Bechara' to Taapsee Pannu for 'Thappad' - list of nominations

The nominations for the 66th edition of Filmfare Awards 2021 are out. Despite 2020 having a dry run in the entertainment industry, filmmakers left no stone unturned to make sure their celluloids made it to the release.

Some of the spectacular performances ruling the list include the ones by Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, Ajay Devgn in ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan’, Deepika Padukone in ‘Chhapaak’, and Kangana Ranaut in ‘Panga’ among others.

The list also includes late actors Sushant Singh Rajput for ‘Dil Bechara’ and Irrfan Khan for ‘Angrezi Medium’.

Check out the complete list below.

Best Film

Gulabo Sitabo

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Ludo

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Thappad

Best Director

Anurag Basu (Ludo)

Anubhav Sushila Sinha (Thappad)

Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Sharan Sharma (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl)

Shoojit Sircar (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Ajay Devgn (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

Irrfan (Angrezi Medium)

Rajkummar Rao (Ludo)

Sushant Singh Rajput (Dil Bechara)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Deepika Padukone (Chhapaak)

Janhvi Kapoor (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl)

Kangana Ranaut (Panga)

Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Vidya Balan (Shakuntala Devi)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Deepak Dobriyal (Angrezi Medium)

Gajraj Rao (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

Kumud Mishra (Thappad)

Pankaj Tripathi (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl)

Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo)

Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor In A Supporting Actor Role (Female)

Farrokh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo)

Maanvi Gagroo (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

Neena Gupta (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

Richa Chadha (Panga)

Tanvi Azmi (Thappad)

Best Music Album

Chhapaak (Shankar Ehsan Loy)

Dil Bechara (A R Rahman)

Love Aaj Kal (Pritam)

Ludo (Pritam)

Malang (Various Artistes)

Best Lyrics

Gulzar- Chhappak (Chhappak)

Irshad Kamil- Mehrama (Love Aaj Kal)

Irshad Kamil- Shayad (Love Aaj Kal )

Sayeed Qadri- Humdum Hardam (Ludo)

Shakeel Azmi- Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)

Vayu- Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh- Shayad (Love Aaj Kal)

Arijit Singh- Aabad Barbaad (Ludo)

Ayushmann Khurrana- Mere Liye Tum (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

Darshan Raval- Mehrama (Love Aal Kal)

Raghav Chaitanya- Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)

Ved Sharma- Malang (Malang)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Antara Mitra- Mehrama (Love Aaj Kal )

Asees Kaur- Malang (Malang)

Palak Muchhal- Mann Ki Dori (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl)

Shradha Mishra- Mar Jayein Hum (Shikaara)

Sunidhi Chauhan- Paas Nahi To Fail (Shakuntala Devi)

Best Film (Critics)

Eeb Allay Ooo! (Prateek Vats)

Gulabo Sitabo (Shoojit Sircar)

Kaamyaab (Hardik Mehta)

Lootcase (Rajesh Krishnan)

Sir (Rohena Gera)

Thappad (Anubhav Sushila Sinha)

Best Actor (Critics)

Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)

Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

Rajkummar Rao (Ludo)

Sanjay Mishra (Kaamyaab)

Shardul Bhardwaj (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

Best Actress (Critics)

Bhumi Pednekar (Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare)

Konkona Sen Sharma (Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare)

Sanya Malhotra (Ludo)

Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Tillotama Shome (Sir)

Vidya Balan (Shakuntala Devi)

Best Choreography

Farah Khan - Dil Bechara (Dil Bechara)

Ganesh Acharya - Shankara Re Shankara (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Ganesh Acharya - Bhankas (Baaghi 3)

Kruti Mahesh, Rahul Shetty (Rnp) - Illegal Weapon (Street Dancer 3d)

Kruti Mahesh, Rahul Shetty (Rnp) - Nachi Nachi (Street Dancer 3d)

The 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards will be telecast on 11th April 2021 at 12pm on Colors TV.