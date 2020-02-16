Filmfare 2020: Here's the complete list of winners of the 65th annual awards

Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt swept the Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades at the event including the Best Film Award on Saturday night.
While the lead duo of Ranveer and Alia won the Best Male and Female Actor Awards respectively, the director of the flick Zoya Akhtar was awarded Best Director.
Here's the complete list of winners of the 65th annual awards:
Best Film
Gully Boy
Best Director
Zoya Akhtar - Gully Boy
Best Actor in a Leading role
Ranveer Singh - Gully Boy
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Alia Bhatt - Gully Boy
Best Film Critics
Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha
Sonchiriya - Abhishek Chaubey
Best Actor Critics
Ayushmann Khurrana - Article 15
Best Actress critics
Bhumi Pednekar - Saand Ki Aankh
Taapsee Pannu - Saand Ki Aankh
Best Debut Director
Aditya Dhar - URI: The Surgical Strike
Best Debut (Male)
Abhimanyu Dassani - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Best Debut (Female)
Ananya Pandey -Student of the Year 2
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Siddhant Chaturvedi - Gully Boy
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Amruta Subhash - Gully Boy
Best Original Story
Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh - Kalank Nahi Ishq (Kalank)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shilpa Rao - Ghungroo (War)
Best Music Album
Gully Boy - Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar
Kabir Singh - Mithoon, Amaal Malik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara, Akhil Sachdeva
Best Lyrics
Divine and Ankur Tewari - Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)
Best Screenplay
Gully Boy - Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar
Best Dialogue
Gully Boy - Vijay Maurya
Best Action
War - Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh, and Franz Spilhaus
Best Background Score
Gully Boy – Karsh Kale and The Salvage Audio Collective
Best Choreography
Ghar More Pardesiya (Kalank) – Remo D’souza
Best Cinematography
Gully Boy – Jay Oza
Best Costume
Sonchiriya – Divya Gambhir and Nidhi Gambhir
Best Editing
Uri: The Surgical Strike – Shivkumar V Panicker
Best Production Design
Gully Boy – Suzanne Caplan Merwanji
Best Sound Design
Uri: The Surgical Strike - Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Rajan Samal
Best VFX
War – Sherry Bharda and Vishal Anand for YFX
People’s Choice Award for Best Short Film
Deshi
Best Film (Fiction)
Bebaak – Shazia Iqbal
SHORT FILM AWARDS
Best Film (Non Fiction)
Village Of A Lesser God – Ananth Narayan Mahadevan
Best Actor Male
Rajesh Sharma – Tindey
Best Actor Female
Sarah Hashmi – Bebaak
30 years of outstanding contribution to Bollywood Fashion
Manish Malhotra
Felicitated with the Excellence in Cinema award
Govinda
