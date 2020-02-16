Filmfare 2020: Here's the complete list of winners of the 65th annual awards

Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt swept the Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades at the event including the Best Film Award on Saturday night.

While the lead duo of Ranveer and Alia won the Best Male and Female Actor Awards respectively, the director of the flick Zoya Akhtar was awarded Best Director.

Here's the complete list of winners of the 65th annual awards:

Best Film

Gully Boy

Best Director

Zoya Akhtar - Gully Boy

Best Actor in a Leading role

Ranveer Singh - Gully Boy

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Alia Bhatt - Gully Boy

Best Film Critics

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha

Sonchiriya - Abhishek Chaubey

Best Actor Critics

Ayushmann Khurrana - Article 15

Best Actress critics

Bhumi Pednekar - Saand Ki Aankh

Taapsee Pannu - Saand Ki Aankh

Best Debut Director

Aditya Dhar - URI: The Surgical Strike

Best Debut (Male)

Abhimanyu Dassani - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut (Female)

Ananya Pandey -Student of the Year 2

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Siddhant Chaturvedi - Gully Boy

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amruta Subhash - Gully Boy

Best Original Story

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh - Kalank Nahi Ishq (Kalank)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shilpa Rao - Ghungroo (War)

Best Music Album

Gully Boy - Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar

Kabir Singh - Mithoon, Amaal Malik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara, Akhil Sachdeva

Best Lyrics

Divine and Ankur Tewari - Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)

Best Screenplay

Gully Boy - Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Best Dialogue

Gully Boy - Vijay Maurya

Best Action

War - Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh, and Franz Spilhaus

Best Background Score

Gully Boy – Karsh Kale and The Salvage Audio Collective

Best Choreography

Ghar More Pardesiya (Kalank) – Remo D’souza

Best Cinematography

Gully Boy – Jay Oza

Best Costume

Sonchiriya – Divya Gambhir and Nidhi Gambhir

Best Editing

Uri: The Surgical Strike – Shivkumar V Panicker

Best Production Design

Gully Boy – Suzanne Caplan Merwanji

Best Sound Design

Uri: The Surgical Strike - Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Rajan Samal

Best VFX

War – Sherry Bharda and Vishal Anand for YFX

People’s Choice Award for Best Short Film

Deshi

Best Film (Fiction)

Bebaak – Shazia Iqbal

SHORT FILM AWARDS

Best Film (Non Fiction)

Village Of A Lesser God – Ananth Narayan Mahadevan

Best Actor Male

Rajesh Sharma – Tindey

Best Actor Female

Sarah Hashmi – Bebaak

30 years of outstanding contribution to Bollywood Fashion

Manish Malhotra

Felicitated with the Excellence in Cinema award

Govinda