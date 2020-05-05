Film shoots to resume in July? List of safety measures include celebs doing make-ups at home, providing masks and more

Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reportedly had a meeting on Monday, where they discussed about resuming shoots in July and the list of protective measures that will be taken. Siddharth Roy Kapur, the President of Film and Television Producers Guild of India, was also present at the virtual meeting.

From swab tests and providing masks to contact-less temperature screenings at the sets, the cine bodies have planned a list of new safety measures that will be taken to combat the spread of deadly coronavirus. Reports also suggest that actors will have to do their make-up and styling at home as only one staff member will be allowed on sets. Apart from providing masks to the cast and crew, they will also have to make sure that there's a doctor and a nurse at the sets. Moreover, crew members above the age of 60 will not be allowed to resume work for the first three months.

"Film shoots can't begin before July because stars will not take (health) risks. The shoot of films produced by Boney Kapoor (Maidaan) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi) have been put on hold. They understand that they cannot put lives at risk," said BN Tiwari, the president of FWICE.

Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan', Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' are some of the films that have been affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown. While the cine bodies have tentatively zoomed in on July, the official statement is still awaited.