Film producers get crew tested for COVID-19 as per IFTPC guidelines

Producers of all ongoing projects were asked to conduct RT-PCR/Antigen tests on the entire crew by the Indian Films & TV Producers Council (IFTPC)recently.

Accordingly, the producers have conducted tests in the last two days and submitted the reports. More than 9,000 tests have been conducted from the 90 shows which are being shot currently. These tests will be repeated after 15 days as per the Break the Chain guidelines.

The IFTPC has also insisted that the antigen tests shall be done every week for additional safety.

J.D. Majethia, Chairman TV & Web wing, said: "The broadcasters have graciously borne the cost of the test. All the guidelines are followed scrupulously and the producers have been urged to create a bio-bubble of the sets and post production facilities for total safety."

Majethia elaborated that the work on bio-bubble has already commenced and will fructify in a couple of days.