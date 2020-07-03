'Film industry doesn't abandon women after rape': When Saroj Khan made a bizarre statement on casting couch

One of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Saroj Khan, fondly called Masterji in Bollywood, had called the shots in over 2000 songs spanning over three and a half decades.

Although Khan started out in the early seventies, she really became a household name in the mid to late eighties, first directing dances for Sridevi, and then Madhuri Dixit.

While Saroj has barely been a part of any controversy, it was a statement she made in 2018 that didn't sit well with her fans and certain members of the fraternity.

Khan was asked to comment on Telugu actress Sri Reddy’s casting couch case. To which she said, “This has been happening since time immemorial. Anyone and everyone tries to get cosy with every girl. Even people in the government do it. Why are you after the film industry? At least the industry provides employment. It is not as if you are raped and abandoned. (Yeh chala aa raha hai baba aadam ke zamaane se. Har ladki ke upar koi na koi haath saaf karne ki koshish karta hai. Government ke log bhi karte hain. Tum film industry ke peeche kyun pade ho? Woh kam se kam roti toh deti hai. Rape karke chhod toh nahi deti)."