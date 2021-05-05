Film editor of ‘Jagga Jasoos’, ‘Ludo’ Ajay Sharma, dies 10 days after SOS for oxygen bed in Delhi

Popular film editor Ajay Sharma, who was reportedly in need of an oxygen bed in Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19 passed away last night.
The news comes 10 days after filmmaker Ashoke Pandit sent out an SOS on Twitter seeking an oxygen bed for Sharma, whose levels had dropped to 83.
Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar took to Twitter and wrote, “Devasted is an understatement. We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being. Nothing makes sense."
Film editor TS Suresh tweeted, "Life is so unfair. Rest in Peace, Ajay Sharma, a great talent gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time."
Ajay worked as a film editor for projects such as 'Jagga Jasoos', 'Ludo', 'Karwaan', 'Indoo Ki Jawaani', '22 Yards', 'High Jack', 'Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2', 'Crook', 'Tum Mile' and Amazon Prime series 'Bandish Bandits'.
He was currently working on the Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Rashmi Rocket'.
Sharma also worked as an assistant editor for 'Barfi', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Agneepath', 'Kai Po Che', 'Life in A Metro', 'Sachin - A Billion Dreams', 'Gori Tere Pyaar Mein', 'I Hate Luv Storys', 'Woh Lamhe' and 'The Dirty Picture'.
He also directed a short film 'Jolly 1995', available on Hotstar.
