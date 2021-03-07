'Female oriented scripts don’t get the kind of budgets that shows with male protagonists do': 'Broken But Beautiful' producer Sarita Tanwar

Producer Sarita Tanwar, who's bankrolled ALTBalaji's popular series 'Broken But Beautiful', wrapped up the highly-anticipated third installment of the web-series on Sunday. Tanwar, who has also produced Nakull Mehta's 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend', took some time out from her busy schedule to have an exclusive conservation with The Free Press Journal.

On International Women's Day 2021, the producer talks about pay parity, women-oriented content on OTT platforms and more:



How do you manage to find balance between your personal life and profession?



When the shoot is on it’s for about 12-14 hours a day. When the shoot is over, the post production is equally hectic. Then promotions. And finally release time. And if you have multiple projects on the floor, then there is no off time. But I am the sort of producer who likes to be on the sets and be involved in all the creative aspects. There are producers who don’t get involved at all. They hire teams and let them run the show and don’t even visit the set.