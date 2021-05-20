'Felt very exploited because...': Radhika Apte on working in Ram Gopal Verma's 'Rakta Charitra'

Actress Radhika Apte, in an intereaction with a magazine, said that she was 'exploited' on the sets of Ram Gopal Verma's Rakta Charitra.

In the May issue of Grazia India, Radhika got candid about her journey in the industry and revealed that she didn't get paid much for the 2010 political drama.

"I wasn't sure if I wanted to do the film. I honestly felt very exploited because I wasn't getting paid much," she said.

She continued: "They told me I'd be doing one film but then they made me shoot in Tamil and Telugu as well. So, I was like okay, this is a lot of work and commitment. The film had big actors and the shoots would never start on time. I have never been desperate for work. So, I didn't feel like I needed to endure long hours on the set when my time and talent wasn't being optimised."

Radhika revealed that it was during this time that she started questioning her career path.

"l thought to myself 'Is this how the business works?'" she said.