'Felt like slapping him': When a shop manager assumed Raveena Tandon went to play 'garba' amid lockdown

Raveena Tandon is all set to complete three decades in the film industry next year. The actress made waves with her iconic songs “Akhiyon Se Goli Maare” and “Tip Tip Barsa Paani”.
Raveena is one of the most outspoken and opinionated actors of our times. Be it adopting a child at the peak of her career or weighing in on current affairs, this actress is not your ordinary diva.
Recently, in an interview with Zoom TV, the 46-year-old shared an embarrassing moment during the COVID-19 lockdown. Apparently, a shop manager assumed a “dressed-up” Raveena to have gone playing garba during Navratri.
She said, "Every day I get up and get ready properly. I put on some kajal, lip gloss, my silver jhumkas, my indo-western clothes. I don’t allow the children also to lounge around in their pyjamas so that our spirits remain high. So, I went to this shop one day, dressed up like usual, and the manager of the shop asks me, "Madam, you went to play Garba somewhere?" I was so annoyed that I felt like giving him a slap. I said, "No, I like dressing up. Do you mind? I like my silver jhumkas."
Tandon looks forward to her upcoming role in the Kannada biggie, K.G.F Chapter 2, with as much enthusiasm as she looks back at her career of 29 years, saying every day in her life is a new lesson.
"It's been a long and a great journey, for sure. It has taught me a lot. I remember I was so young when I started. It was not easy but I didn't quit and always worked hard to make a respectable place for myself. There's so much I have learned in all these years. Life is the best teacher. Everyday comes with a new lesson," she said.
Raveena was 16 when made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 1991 with "Patthar Ke Phool", and since then her career has only been on the rise.
Speaking about her career, Raveena also shared that she doesn't have any regrets in life.
"I don't have any regrets in life. I never regret anything. I might have an incomplete dream but I never regret anything I have done. I believe destiny has a path to follow. I love my life. It could not be better than this. There is nothing that I would like to change about my life. I have made mistakes like other human beings. I have learned from them. So, no regrets. I thank God for giving me whatever I wanted in life," she added.
Raveena's upcoming film "K.G.F: Chapter 2" has Kannada superstar Yash in the central role along with Srinidhi, and casts Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. It is a follow-up to the 2018 blockbuster "K.G.F Chapter 1".