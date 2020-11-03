'Felt like slapping him': When a shop manager assumed Raveena Tandon went to play 'garba' amid lockdown

Raveena Tandon is all set to complete three decades in the film industry next year. The actress made waves with her iconic songs “Akhiyon Se Goli Maare” and “Tip Tip Barsa Paani”.

Raveena is one of the most outspoken and opinionated actors of our times. Be it adopting a child at the peak of her career or weighing in on current affairs, this actress is not your ordinary diva.

Recently, in an interview with Zoom TV, the 46-year-old shared an embarrassing moment during the COVID-19 lockdown. Apparently, a shop manager assumed a “dressed-up” Raveena to have gone playing garba during Navratri.

She said, "Every day I get up and get ready properly. I put on some kajal, lip gloss, my silver jhumkas, my indo-western clothes. I don’t allow the children also to lounge around in their pyjamas so that our spirits remain high. So, I went to this shop one day, dressed up like usual, and the manager of the shop asks me, "Madam, you went to play Garba somewhere?" I was so annoyed that I felt like giving him a slap. I said, "No, I like dressing up. Do you mind? I like my silver jhumkas."