'Felt like I was going to die': Aaliyah Kashyap opens up about her mental health

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, has recently opened up about dealing with anxiety and depression.

In her new YouTube video, Aaliyah said that while she has been battling with anxiety and depression from her early teenage years, things came to a head in the last few months.

Revealing that she recently had a major anxiety attack, Aaliyah said, "I have always dealt with anxiety and depression since I was a teenager. I have always dealt with it on and off, but it has never been bad to the point where I couldn't cope. It has always been easy for me to snap out of it. It was all in my head, it never bothered me to the point where it was like ruining my life. It wasn't interfering with my life. Like I would feel depressed and anxious, but I could snap out of it. I’ll do a therapy or counselling session and I’ll be fine for months or weeks. But it was really hard for me after November."

In the video, Aaliyah further revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020 and her mental health deteriorated while she was in quarantine.

The star kid said that she thought she was a burden on everyone else.

Talking about experiencing an 'episode' in December last year, she stated, "I completely broke down and I was in the hospital for severe panic attacks... Which is why my parents flew down here because they were worried about me. I just didn’t get out of bed, I didn’t shower, barely ate."

On April 10, Aaliyah said that she was going about her day normally, when suddenly, she felt very dizzy.

She said, "Suddenly, my body became completely numb. My heart started beating fast. I started sweating. My body started trembling. Literally, I was like, ‘I am dying’. It felt like this was it for me and I was going to die. Mind you, I have had panic attacks before but nothing like this, ever. So I didn’t know what I was having was a panic attack and not a heart attack or stroke."

Aaliyah went to the hospital and was told that she had a severe anxiety attack. "It was the scariest day and night of my life. I felt so much anxiety, for no reason. Like, nothing triggered it," she said, adding that the incident triggered more anxiety in her.

"After that night, for the last 10 days, I have felt constant anxiety. Even right now. My heart rate was super high. I couldn’t breathe. My chest was hurting throughout," she added.