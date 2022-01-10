'Felt like a mistake': Shefali Shah reveals why she opted out of her debut film 'Rangeela' after four days of shoot

Actress Shefali Shah, who made her Bollywood debut in 1995 with 'Rangeela', recently revealed that her character didn't turn out the way she was briefed.

Shah had portrayed the character of Mala Malhotra, who is rumoured to be inspired by the late actress Sridevi. Although she only had a few scenes in the film, she is still remembered for her role.

In an interview with India Today, Shefali revealed that she opted out of the film after shooting for four days. She added that her portrayal in the film 'felt like a mistake'.

The actress said that the role turned out to be very different from what she was told and understood. Moreover, it was very different from what it got made.

Shefali said that after four days of shooting, she realised that it was not she wanted to do, hence, she excused herself out of the film, adding that she hasn't really seen 'Rangeela' yet.

'Rangeela' was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and it starred Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles. It was a major box office success.

After 'Rangeela', Shefali went on to play Pyari Mhatre in 'Satya' for which she received the Star Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Currently, Shefali is gearing up for the release of the Disney+ Hotstar series 'Human', which explores themes of medical malpractice, fast-tracked drug trials and their effect on human lives.

Directed by Vipul Shah, the show stars Kirti Kulhari, Ram Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa. It will begin streaming on January 14.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 06:49 PM IST