'Felt a bit sad': Milind Soman explains why he is unable to donate plasma

Model and actor Milind Soman explained on Monday why he is unable to donate plasma despite recovering from Covid-19.

"Back to the jungle! Went to Mumbai to donate plasma but didn't have enough antibodies for donation. Even though plasma therapy is not proven effective 100%, there are opinions that it might help, so I guess we must do whatever we can," Milind wrote on Instagram along with a selfie.

"Low antibody count generally means I had mild symptoms and that I have enough to fight another infection but not enough that I can help other people. Felt a bit sad. #postcovid," he further explained.