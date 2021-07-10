'Feels weird to think about dada's demise': Meezaan Jaffrey remembers grandfather Jagdeep

Bollywood actor Meezaan Jaffrey on Saturday remembered his grandfather, late actor Jagdeep.

A year after Jagdeep's death, Meezaan shared how his grandfather was a constant source of motivation and positivity for him.

He said that the world will always remember him though his work and the legacy he left behind.

The 'Malaal' actor shared a video of one of Jagdeep's scenes from a film with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He said that it is from one of his few favorite scenes.

"Its been a year since dada has passed. It feels weird to think about it sometimes. From the motivation to the constant positivity, from the unlimited stories to the unbelievable wisdom, there was much to learn from you and much to share. I guess ill remember you through all the good times we had but the world will always remember you though your work and the legacy you left behind," he captioned the post.