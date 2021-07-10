'Feels weird to think about dada's demise': Meezaan Jaffrey remembers grandfather Jagdeep

Bollywood actor Meezaan Jaffrey on Saturday remembered his grandfather, late actor Jagdeep.
A year after Jagdeep's death, Meezaan shared how his grandfather was a constant source of motivation and positivity for him.
He said that the world will always remember him though his work and the legacy he left behind.
The 'Malaal' actor shared a video of one of Jagdeep's scenes from a film with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He said that it is from one of his few favorite scenes.
"Its been a year since dada has passed. It feels weird to think about it sometimes. From the motivation to the constant positivity, from the unlimited stories to the unbelievable wisdom, there was much to learn from you and much to share. I guess ill remember you through all the good times we had but the world will always remember you though your work and the legacy you left behind," he captioned the post.
"This is from one of my few favorite scenes that he did and i just thought ill share it with you guys. Crazy how you feel and value the presence of someone once they’re not there. I guess that’s one of life’s many mysteries. To the man who dedicated his life only to his ma and cinema," Meezaan added.
The veteran actor-comedian passed away in Mumbai on July 8 at the age of 81.
On the first death anniversary of the late actor, his younger son Naved Jafri penned an emotional note in his loving memory. Taking to Instagram, Naved wrote, "It's one year today since dad passed away. But his memories will always remain with us."
Along with it, he shared a video clip of Jagdeep imparting a few words of wisdom.
Speaking of his contribution to Indian cinema, the late legendary star had been a part of several big films. He was best known for his impeccable comic timing and is still remembered for playing the role of Soorma Bhopali in the film 'Sholay'.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Meezaan is waiting for the release of 'Hungama 2'. The Priyadarshan directorial, also starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Pranitha Subhash, will have a digital premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 23.
