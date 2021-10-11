FDCI x LFW finale: Kareena Kapoor stuns in an off-shoulder gown as she turns showstopper for Gaurav Gupta

The Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale has always been a momentous end to five days of fashion, this year’s finale pushed boundaries like never seen before and upped the grandeur quotient by manifolds.

Gaurav Gupta, the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale designer showcased his stunning collection, that seamlessly embodied the theme of #DefineToRedefine inspired by Lakmé’s beauty statement of the season.

The collection titled #Redefine was brought to life by showstopper and Lakmé Brand Ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan who played muse to Gaurav’s gorgeous creations.

The theme also came through Lakmé’s latest launch of the season, the Lakmé Absolute Lip Precision Paint Pots, which provides superior definition and precision on the lips.

Gupta introduced his interpretation of #DefineToRedefine, a range made entirely of upcycled ocean plastic, with an aim to motivate the fashion industry to move towards more sustainable practices.

"We could be working in any segment of fashion, be it couture, ready-to-wear or streetwear but we need to at least start moving towards sustainable practices," said the Delhi-based designer, known for his futuristic silhouettes.

Talking about creating his new range amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gupta told PTI in an interview, "I think it has been the time to reflect upon and consolidate all our conscious thoughts. This collection came about from wanting to redefine the way we look at sustainability, fashion and beauty."

The fabrics for the collection are created with wrappers of crisps and biscuits, plastic bottles and other daily consumables that have been excavated from oceans and landfills. The base fabrics and linings have also been made environmentally friendly by using pet plastic.

Gupta, who is an advanced diver, said it was his diving retreat to the Andamans in January that inspired him to make this range.

"I became an advanced diver and I saw this amazing underwater life which I have always been fascinated by. But then I went to the beaches and saw a lot of plastic from our everyday consumables which are collected there. A chunk of this collection is made out of recycled and upcycled plastic from daily consumables woven into fabrics and sculpted into garments," he added.

Khan described Gupta's work as personal designs that suit one's body.

"Gaurav is known for his cuts and designs... It's been a while since I walked for him, and this time the collection is so different. I love his work so much this time," she told PTI.

The fashion gala, which opened on October 5, concluded on Sunday.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 09:49 AM IST