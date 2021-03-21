FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2021: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

Kiara was a vision to behold at the gala night as she was seen clad in a dazzling silver-sequenced lehenga with a cut blouse attached to it. A shimmery long veil that was stitched to the right arm of the outfit added an extra bonus to the ensemble.

While her dazzling attire looked heavy enough to turn heads around, the 'Guilty' actor chose to sport smokey eye makeup with a nude glossy lip look.

Skipping the jewellery, her middle-parted sleek-bun hairdo completely did justice to the whole appearance.