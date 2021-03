Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19; under home quarantine

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh on Monday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

Shaikh, 29 took to Instagram and said she is following all the health and safety protocols after contracting the virus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," the actor wrote.