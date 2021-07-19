Fatima Sana Shaikh flaunts sexy midriff in new photoshoot; Aamir Khan's daughter Ira calls her 'beauty'

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recently took to Instagram to share stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot and set the internet on fire.
Donning a blue crop-top and low waist jeans, Fatima is seen flaunting her sexy midriff in the pictures that are currently grabbing eyeballs on social media.
Check out the hot pictures here:
While Fatima's fans took to the comments section to compliment the actress, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and veteran actor Anil Kapoor also reacted to the posts.
Anil dropped fire emoticons in the comments. Meanwhile, Ira Khan wrote: "You beauty."
Sanya Malhotra and Aparshakti Khurrana also reacted to the pictures.
Fatima started her career in acting as a child actress and acted in films like 'Chachi 420', 'One 2 Ka 4', and 'Tahaan'. Her breakthrough role came with the portrayal of Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's 2016 release 'Dangal'.
The actress then went on to star in movies like 'Thugs of Hindostan' and 'Bittoo Boss'.
She had three releases amid the COVID-19 pandemic - 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Ludo' and 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari', which was the first film to release in theatres when the lockdown eased.
As per reports, Fatima currently has an unannounced project with Anil Kapoor and a performance centric remake of Tamil film 'Aruvi' in her kitty.
