Father's Day 2020: From Amitabh Bachchan to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood celebs with their doting dads

From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to actors like Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn among many others were all praise for their fathers -- their heroes -- on Father's Day on Sunday.
Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to share old photographs and penned heartfelt notes to wish their fathers on the occasion.
Here's what they have written:
Amitabh Bachchan wrote in Hindi: Humein padhao na... Rishton ki koi kitaab. Padhi hai baap ke chehre ki jhuriya hum ne.
Anushka Sharma: Conversation between my papa and me when he would drive me to pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore... Papa- "Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is . You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself." Me: "But how will I know what's the right thing to do in all situations in life."
Papa - For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always as I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine.
Sanjay Dutt: It's a great feeling to be a dad. My dad was my pillar of strength. And, I promise to be one for you all. Love you #ShahraanDutt #IqraDutt #TrishalaDutt. Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there!#FathersDay
Ajay Devgn: Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday.. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved #HappyFathersDay.
Shraddha Kapoor: My rock, my strength, my support and always by my side. So thankful to you. So blessed for you. Words can never do justice to express how much I love you.. my precious Baapu Happy Father's Day @shaktikapoor
Riddhima Kapoor Sahani: Happy Father's Day papa ! I miss you love you always !
Siddhant Chaturvedi: Jaane kaisi Ghadi pehnte hain Papa...Ache-Bure Samay ke saath-saath, Zindagi ka Tajurba aur Tareeka bhi batati hai. #TajurbeWaaliGhadi. #CoachChaturvedi #HappyFathersDay.
Sonu Sood: Happy Father's Day Papa.. Miss holding your hand. Miss giving you a hug. Miss sitting behind your scooter. Miss everything about u papa. Life will never be the same.
Arjun Rampal: 3 generations of fathers, my grandfather Brig Rampal,A his son my father Amarjeet Rampal, his son Arjun Rampal. Miss them both today and everyday. I know they look over me and live on in my heart. Happy Father's Day to all you Daddy's. #fathersday.
Kunal Kemmu: Pitaji ki seva karna bAate ka dharm hota hai. But sometimes that seva hurts.Sorry for all the pains that I have caused you and thank you for always forgiving me and laughing through it all. You are the most positive and fun person I know. I love you papa #happyfathersday.
R. Madhavan: For enough can't be said about a Fathers love . Happy Father's Day to all the proud fathers out there. Time to the strongest now than ever before .
Sidharth Malhotra: Happy #FathersDay Dad, Love u to the ocean and back, You will always be the captain of our ship! Big virtual hug, miss u.
Namit Das: Papa, it's your music that lives inside me and it's no surprise that we are celebrating both these relationships today. My message to you is also my heartfelt surrender to music. Thank you for giving it to me. It's the only thing that I can hold onto. I love you. Happy Father's Day on our favourite Scale of C# Sharp(Because it's also music day) Love, N. P.S. I always say this but we really need to get more photographs clicked together!
Rohit Roy: Happy happy FatheraÂ¿s Day to me!! And to all you fantastic fathers out there !! Bless you all.
Shruti Haasan: Happy FatheraÂ¿s Day Appa dearest ikamalhaasan Black heart Thankyou for being you, Thankyou for inspiring me to be courageous in art and in life. #bapuji.
Urvashi Rautela: My father gave me the greatest present anyone could give another person: He believed in me. A girl's father is the first man in her life, and probably the most influential. It's absolutely true my mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future. The heart of a father is the triumph of nature.
