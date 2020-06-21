Father's Day 2020: From Amitabh Bachchan to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood celebs with their doting dads

From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to actors like Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn among many others were all praise for their fathers -- their heroes -- on Father's Day on Sunday.

Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to share old photographs and penned heartfelt notes to wish their fathers on the occasion.

Here's what they have written:

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in Hindi: Humein padhao na... Rishton ki koi kitaab. Padhi hai baap ke chehre ki jhuriya hum ne.