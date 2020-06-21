Father's Day 2020: Bollywood's 5 most most iconic yet unconventional onscreen dads

The portrayal of fathers in Bollywood films has transformed over the years as the industry evolved with unique concepts and brought characters that broke the stereotype. While Anupam Kher in 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' ditched the stereotypical role that ruled our definition of an ideal father, 90's was majorly about Alok Nath's characters in the Sooraj Barjatya films. And then the millennium saw a change in what makes one an ideal 'father'. This Father's Day, let's look at some of the most iconic yet unconventional onscreen dads.
1. Anupam Kher in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge
This one truly deserves the first place on the list! Anupam Kher's character in the 1995 romantic drama set the definition of a cool dad. The movie had two contrasting father roles- one played by Amrish Puri as Simran's father and the other essayed by Anupam Kher as Raj's father. While Amrish Puri played the quintessential Indian father, who'd never go against the family values, Kher played the role of a supportive cool dad, who helps his son in his endeavour.
2. Amitabh Bachchan in Piku
‘Piku’, a Bollywood rib-tickler, had Amitabh Bachchan portraying an old Bengali man suffering from anxiety disorder, due to constipation and Deepika Padukone essaying g the role of his daughter. The story of the film revolved around a father-daughter relationship via a journey from Delhi to Kolkata in a car through the scenic and holy city of Varanasi. Not only did its story click with the audience, but Deepika and Big B’s arguments, which are filled with love and care, also redefined father-daughter relationship.
3. Kamal Hassan in Chachi 420
The 1997 comedy flick showed the extent a father can go to for his daughter. In the film, doting father Kamal Hassan disguised himself as an old lady and become his own daughter's caretaker, just to be around her.
4. Amitabh Bachchan in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' featured Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Kirron Kher. The film, which revolved around an extra-marital affair and its consequences, showed Big B as the fun-loving millionaire father Samarjit a.k.a. Sam. While megastar Amitabh Bachchan has played some of the most iconic yet stereotypical father roles, this one showed him as a sexually liberated and quirky dad.
5. Mithun Chakraborty in Kick
Kick released in 2014 and was a huge success in all respects. Six years have passed but the character of Devil, played by Salman Khan, and its dialogues are memorable even today. In the action flick, Mithun Chakraborty played the role of Devi Lal aka Devil's father. The father-son duo didn't just win hearts with their bond but it was their unconventional relationship that was loved by the audiences.
