Fashion Police: Parineeti's airport look includes a Rs 60K Fendi t-shirt and Rs 1 lakh Saint Laurent bag

'Jabariya Jodi' actress Parineeti Chopra is currently working on her upcoming sports drama - 'Saina'. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday and her airport ensemble has caught our attention.
Parineeti Chopra is all set to get in the shoes of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal with her sports drama. The actress had recently taken a break from her busy schedule to vacay in Maldives. Pari was spotted at the airport as she jetted off to resume work. The actress was clad in a chic casual outfit but its her high end fashion choices that made heads turn at the airport.
Parineeti sported Fendi's Mania cotton t-shirt worth $845 and a pair of blue jeans. The 'Kesari' actress layered her ensemble with a khaki coloured trench coat and added a pair of fresh white sneakers. Saint Laurent's Noe Rive Gauche tote bag worth $1,475 completed her airport look.
On the work front, apart from 'Sania', Parineeti will also be seen in an upcoming psychological thriller - 'The Girl On The Train'. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie "The Girl On The Train", which is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name.
The film will hit the big screen on May 8, 2020.
