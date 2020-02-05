Fashion Police: Parineeti's airport look includes a Rs 60K Fendi t-shirt and Rs 1 lakh Saint Laurent bag

'Jabariya Jodi' actress Parineeti Chopra is currently working on her upcoming sports drama - 'Saina'. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday and her airport ensemble has caught our attention.

Parineeti Chopra is all set to get in the shoes of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal with her sports drama. The actress had recently taken a break from her busy schedule to vacay in Maldives. Pari was spotted at the airport as she jetted off to resume work. The actress was clad in a chic casual outfit but its her high end fashion choices that made heads turn at the airport.

Parineeti sported Fendi's Mania cotton t-shirt worth $845 and a pair of blue jeans. The 'Kesari' actress layered her ensemble with a khaki coloured trench coat and added a pair of fresh white sneakers. Saint Laurent's Noe Rive Gauche tote bag worth $1,475 completed her airport look.