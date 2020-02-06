Fashion Police: Disha Patani's stylebook for 'Malang' promotions is a nightmare

Disha Patani starrer 'Malang' is all set to hit the theatres this Friday. The actress who's touted to be one of the hottest B-town beauties was on a full-fledged promotional spree for her action-thriller. Her stylebook, however, has been nothing less than a nightmare!

Disha Patani aka Bollywood's very own Instagram influencer took some time out from promoting Calvin Klein and decided to step out for the promotions of 'Malang'. While there's no denying that the 26-year-old diva is sexy and has the perfect svelte figure, her back-to-back fashion blunders have left us cringing.

The essentials of the 'Bharat' actress' looks were intended to highlight her abs, her legs and her cleavage. But while Disha seems to live by the 'if you have it, flaunt it' motto, another adage that she might want to keep in mind is that sometimes, just maybe, 'less is more'. And no, we don't mean that in a 'less clothing' sense.

Simply put, the 'over the top' look does not always work. Disha Patani is indisputably gorgeous. And as post after Instagram post has proven, she has a figure that would make most people green with envy. But Disha needs to fire her stylist immediately for habitually making her wear skimpy and OTT ensembles.

From crop tops with drawstrings to skin-hugging dresses with thigh high slits, take a look at Disha's stylebook from 'Malang' promotions: