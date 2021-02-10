Farmers' protest: Sonakshi Sinha recites a 'tribute to the hands that feed us'

Actress Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday extended support to the ongoing farmers' protest. Sonakshi posted a poem on Instagram, which she has recited and dedicated to the hands that feed us.

The Hindi poem is titled "Kyun" (Why)

"Nazarein milake khud se poochho- kyun? A tribute to the hands that feed us... a beautiful poem written by @varadbhatnagar. Shot and conceptualized by @gursanjam.s.puri and narrated by me. #farmersprotest," the actress wrote on Instagram.