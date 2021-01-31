Farmers disrupt shooting of Janhvi Kapoor's 'Good Luck Jerry' for the third time

Shooting of actor Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film "Good Luck Jerry" was disrupted briefly in Punjab's Patiala district on Saturday by a group of farmers who demanded a statement from the actor in support of their protest against the three agrarian reform laws.

This is the second time that the shooting of the movie was halted. Earlier, it was disrupted in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The shooting was taking place near Punjab Bagh area in Patiala on Saturday.

Protesting farmers insisted that actor Janhvi Kapoor should make a statement in support of farmers who are agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws.

"We had earlier told them that they would not allow shooting of the film here. But they still held a shooting. We stopped it again today," said a protester.

"We have no grudge against any person. If she (actor) gives a statement in support of farmers only once, we will allow the shooting," protester further said.