Farmer groups disrupt Janhvi Kapoor's film shoot in Punjab, demand to know her opinion on farm laws

A group of farmers in Punjab, gathered outside the venue of Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film shoot in Bassi Pathana city of Fatehgarh Sahib, demanding the actor’s opinion on farmer protests against farm laws. The lot went back later, upon being reassured by the film crew.
Janhvi is currently shooting in Punjab for Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'.
The movie, backed by Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta.
Earlier this week, Janhvi joined a long list of celebrities who have stood in support of the farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi against the Centre's three new farm laws.
The 'Dhadak' actress took to her Instagram and said that the farmers are "at the heart" of our country. Janhvi said she "recognises and values" the role that they play in feeding our nation.
"Farmers are at the heart of our country. I recognise and value the role that they play in feeding our nation. I hope a resolution is reached soon that benefits the farmers," she wrote.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the three laws -- the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act -- against which several petitions have been filed challenging their constitutional validity.
"Good Luck Jerry" also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.
The first schedule of the film is expected to continue till March.
This is Rai's first collaboration with Kapoor, who was last seen in Karan Johar-backed "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl".
Besides that, she will also be seen in films such as "RoohiAfza", "Takht" and "Dostana 2".
