Farm to table: Dharmendra exhibits his vegetable harvest amid lockdown

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol, who is spending the lockdown days on his farm near Lonavla, shared another video exhibiting his recent vegetable harvest.
The 84-year-old took to his social media and posted a reel of the organically produced broccolis, eggplants, tomatoes and more. He captioned the clip as, “Small scale with passion, takes you to big scale with blessings. Take care love you all. #lockdownlife #lockdown #lockdown2020”
Earlier, Dharmendra shared a motivational video of himself ploughing his farm. He posted an 18-second long video in which the camera first pans to a shot of ploughed soil and then captures the veteran star seated in the tractor single-handedly furrowing the ground.
The 'Sholay' actor then said, "Doston, Kaise hain aap. Itna chota khet toh main jese taise plough kar leta hu, isme thodi exercise ho jati hai." (How are you guys. Such a small field, I plough this ground up and also, there is some exercise in it."
Along with the post, the legendary actor wrote, "Just to boost your morale to fight against Coronavirus janoon hain jaanbaz hain hum ....aafat e karona tere qatil .....inasaaniyat ke alambdar hain hum."
Deol has been using social media platforms to raise awareness about the importance of social-distancing during these trying times.
