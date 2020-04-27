Farm to table: Dharmendra exhibits his vegetable harvest amid lockdown

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol, who is spending the lockdown days on his farm near Lonavla, shared another video exhibiting his recent vegetable harvest.

The 84-year-old took to his social media and posted a reel of the organically produced broccolis, eggplants, tomatoes and more. He captioned the clip as, “Small scale with passion, takes you to big scale with blessings. Take care love you all. #lockdownlife #lockdown #lockdown2020”