Farhan Weds Shibani: Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, among others in attendance - see pics mark photo gallery as well

As Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot today, guests have started arriving at the venue for their intimate wedding ceremony.

Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar and actor Rhea Chakraborty were spotted arriving in beautiful pastel colour lehengas.

Hrithik Roshan, who came along with his family, was also photographed in a white kurta and light pink jacket.

On the other hand, Satish Shah was seen in a blue kurta as he entered the wedding venue, while filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker opted for a white kurta-pyjama with a blue jacket.

Farhan's close friend and co-founder of Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidwani, wore a white shirt which he complemented with a bow tie as he arrived for the wedding. Music composer Ehsaan Noorani was also on the guest list.

Yesterday, a video from Farhan and Shibani's haldi and mehendi ceremonies was shared on social media.

In the clip, team bride, including sisters Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar along with Rhea and Shibani's other friends, could be seen shaking a leg on the song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' from the hit film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for a while now, will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. Reportedly, their wedding celebrations will take place tonight at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 04:00 PM IST