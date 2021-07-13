Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' promo makes it to Times Square billboard in NYC; actor says 'dream came true'

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar's dream just came true as the promo of his much-awaited film 'Toofan' got featured on the billboard of New York's Times Square.

The actor, who is over the moon, took to Instagram and shared a video that features his film's promo.

In the caption, Farhan went down memory lane and shared an anecdote from his first visit to the Times Square.

"I remember the first time I went to Times Square in NYC .. looking up at all those billboards and thinking wouldn’t it be cool to have a film represented here. Well, today that dream came true .. courtesy Amazon Prime Video who are taking Toofaan across the Atlantic in all its powerful glory," he wrote.

"To all my family, friends and fans in the US, this one is for you," he added.