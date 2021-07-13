Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' promo makes it to Times Square billboard in NYC; actor says 'dream came true'

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar's dream just came true as the promo of his much-awaited film 'Toofan' got featured on the billboard of New York's Times Square.
The actor, who is over the moon, took to Instagram and shared a video that features his film's promo.
In the caption, Farhan went down memory lane and shared an anecdote from his first visit to the Times Square.
"I remember the first time I went to Times Square in NYC .. looking up at all those billboards and thinking wouldn’t it be cool to have a film represented here. Well, today that dream came true .. courtesy Amazon Prime Video who are taking Toofaan across the Atlantic in all its powerful glory," he wrote.
"To all my family, friends and fans in the US, this one is for you," he added.
Moments after he shared the post, his co-star Mrunal Thakur congratulated him. "More power to you Farhan, for all that you’ve done and how hard you’ve worked! Your dedication and perseverance is commendable. It was meant to be, sooner or later and I can’t wait for the world to watch Toofaan," she commented on his post.
Farhan's girlfriend, actress Shibani Dandekar, also shared the same video on her Instagram feed. "Toofaan in Times Square!! Beast mode. Farhan Akhtar, so proud," she wrote in the caption.
'Toofan' also stars Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.
In the film, Farhan will be seen as a national-level boxing player. It has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway of India.
The forthcoming film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (ROMP Pictures), and Farhan. The highly-anticipated sports drama is helmed by Rakeysh.
'Toofaan' which will stream on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories starting July 16, marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on the late Indian athlete Milkha Singh.
