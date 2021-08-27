Farhan Akhtar wishes his ladylove Shibani Dandekar with all his heart on her birthday; Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar react

Actor Farhan Akhtar has made his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar's birthday special with a sweet message.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan posted a picture, wherein we can see him and Shibani holding each other's hands while posing for the camera.

"With all my heart... happy birthday Shu. Love you. @shibanidandekar," he captioned the post.

Moments after he shared the post, fans and Bollywood celebrities, including Zoya Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shabana Azmi and others, wished Shibani in the comments section.

To make her birthday memorable, Shibani tattooed the name of Farhan on her neck.

Sharing a glimpse of the new ink, she took to Instagram Story and posted a picture, in which her face isn't visible but the word Farhan is written on one side of her neck.

"Inked by the best," she wrote alongside the image.

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.

